Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
