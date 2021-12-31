Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.