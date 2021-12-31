Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 46,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

