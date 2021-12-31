State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.61 Million Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.32% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

