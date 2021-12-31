State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,305 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Domtar worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

UFS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

