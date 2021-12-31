State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

RDN stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

