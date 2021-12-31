State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

