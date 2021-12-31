State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,995 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

