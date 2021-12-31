STARSHIP Price Tops $0.78 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and $202,583.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.19 or 0.07832651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.10 or 1.00162220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007879 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.