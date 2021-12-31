Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $123.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

