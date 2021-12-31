Stacks Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $67.01 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00180852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00215284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.27 or 0.07847178 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,317,125 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

