SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,637.38 Average PT from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.38 ($22.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,690 ($22.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.82) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,632.87 ($21.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,624.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,592.62. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

