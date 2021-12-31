Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,821 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $136,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

