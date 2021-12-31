Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Acquires 45 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £122.85 ($165.14).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($170.59).

On Monday, October 25th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £125.13 ($168.21).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.13. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.60).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

