SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 73.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $90.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.