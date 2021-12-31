SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 6.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $100,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

