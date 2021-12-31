SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

