SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 317.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.