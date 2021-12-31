Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $167.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $169.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

