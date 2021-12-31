Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 14,784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

