Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

