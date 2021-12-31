Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

