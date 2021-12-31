Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

