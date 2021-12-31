Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $96.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.