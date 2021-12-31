Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

EET stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

