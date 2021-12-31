Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $555,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

