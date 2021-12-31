Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

