Sound Shore Management Inc CT Purchases 445,173 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,173 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

