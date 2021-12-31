Sound Shore Management Inc CT Has $129.30 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $129,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

