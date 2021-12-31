Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 3.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75. 87,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,702,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

