Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

