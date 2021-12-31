Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $73,609.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,393,383 coins and its circulating supply is 6,565,503 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

