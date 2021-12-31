SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $238,755.85 and approximately $25.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 81.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.