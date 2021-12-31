SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

SM opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

