SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.