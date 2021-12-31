SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $237.91. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

