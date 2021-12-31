Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

SMPL stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

