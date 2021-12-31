Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Similarweb stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 11,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,054. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

