SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 0.9%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 2,969,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,593,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £10.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

