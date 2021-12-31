SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.08 Average PT from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 493,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

