Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3,685.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

