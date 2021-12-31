Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $222.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

