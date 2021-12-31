Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,897 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 153,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 221,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

