Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.16. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.