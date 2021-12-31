Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.16. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
