Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Seneca Foods worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 103.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENEA opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

