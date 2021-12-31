Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 130 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.44. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.