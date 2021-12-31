Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 719,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

