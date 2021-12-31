Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

