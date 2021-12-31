Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

