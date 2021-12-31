Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 73.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

