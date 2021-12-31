Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

